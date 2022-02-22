 UHAS Basic School cleans Ho Jubilee Park ahead of Anniversary celebration 

School children of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) Basic School have cleaned up the Ho Jubilee Park as part of activities to mark the school’s first anniversary.

Almost all the over 200 pupils and their teachers joined the exercise, which was undertaken together with the Municipal Environmental Health Office, was right ahead of the coming Independence Day parade which would be hosted at the park.

Mr Seth Korgah, Head of the School told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that it considered the environmental support exercise part of its social responsibilities, adding that the school’s child development formula incorporated environmental cleanliness and responsibility, and patriotism.

“We teach these children in the classroom how to keep clean, how to keep their surroundings clean, and their communities clean. So, it is just a practical aspect of what we teach in the classroom.

“Apart from that, we teach them about patriotism. We want them to love their country. If they love their country, then, they will do things to help. Moreover, one of our core values is service to humanity. So, we teach them that as leaders, they just must do things for people, and for the community and not demand anything,” the school head stated.

He added that in that spirit the school organised the children to undertake other community support initiatives including donations to some underprivileged people.

“We believe that teaching is not only about classroom work- reading and writing. It is about practicals. Our motto is “Learning Today, Leading Tomorrow.” So, we are really training future leaders.”

The cleanup exercise kicked off the weeklong anniversary celebration, and an open day had been slated for today, which would grant parents the opportunity to discuss academic progress with teachers of their wards.

A special thanksgiving service had been planned for Wednesday, and on Thursday, the school would travel to the Port of Tema to visit floating library Logos Hope that is visiting Ghana for a month.

A “UHAS Basic School Got Talent” show would be held on Thursday, where children will compete in various activities.

An anniversary durbar would climax the celebration on Saturday and would be attended by several dignitaries including the Vice Chancellor of the University, and the Volta Regional Minister.

The school’s building block will also be commissioned on the day, and the headmaster told GNA of plans to build separate blocks for the crèche, primary and junior high sections.

The school currently has 250 students evenly distributed between the two gender and had a vision of growing beyond a 1,000-student population with the realization of the envisaged school infrastructure, to help provide quality education for the Ho community.