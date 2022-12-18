UHAS Basic School graduates Kindergarten pupils

The Basic school of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Ho, has held a graduation ceremony for pupils transitioning from the Kindergarten to Basic One.

The school considers graduation an important stage in academic progression, and a three-pronged celebration, including a festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, and an awards day, was held.

The event was honoured by the presence of the Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Y. Letsa and the new Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Lydia Aziato, the nation’s first nurse turned professor.

A total of 31 pupils graduated, of which 17 were girls, and they displayed impressive talent that sold the training quality of the school to guests and parents, including Dr. Senanu Dzokoto, Acting Regional Director of Health Services.

The UHAS Basic School (UBS) was completed in the year 2020 at a cost of eight million Ghana Cedis and provides a befitting academic environment for the University faculty.

Mr Seth Korgah, Head of the School, said the state-of-the-art automation and other features justified the class of fees, and that parents should help maintain the quality.

UBS provides education in ICT and integrated programmes, including robotics, and the headmaster said the computer lab would need more computers, tools and furniture to continue to keep it relevant to the times.

As part of the vast University environment, the basic school shares its road infrastructure challenges, and an appeal was made for a shuttle bus that could bear the uneasy terrain of roads under construction.

The headmaster also appealed for an administrative vehicle, and assured parents that the school was working to enhance its environment both for learning and play and hoped to expand the infrastructure to meet growing request for admissions.

Prof Aziato, the Vice Chancellor of UHAS, said pre-school training counted among difficult tasks, and all players must be appreciated to facilitate the establishment of a firm foundation for academic and professional progress.

She commended the student population growth of more than 100 per cent in a year and said there was the need to expand the space to benefit more.

The Vice-Chancellor noted the shocking display of talents by the graduands and said the school’s effort should be supported with facilities for the training in music and physical health.

Prof. Aziato said classrooms should have enhanced technologies for teaching and learning and assured that the University remained committed to the school’s elevation.

The Regional Minister, in his address, said the school deserved commendation for its place within the educational structure in the Region and promised to help provide the needed state support.

Dr. Letsa helped present certificates and prizes to graduating students.

The school awarded pupils and students, who excelled from the various classes as well as hardworking and dedicated staff.

The graduating class kept the three-hour ceremony lively with a fashion show, dance, and a carol festival.

Dr. Dzokoto, who was special Guest of honour, asked the children to remain obedient to their parents, and consider the school an opportunity to be educated.

“You should be glad to be called to put your toys away and learn,” he told them.