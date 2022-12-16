UHAS Basic School supports Madamfo Ghana Children’s Shelter

The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) Basic School in the Volta Region has donated assorted items to Madamfo Ghana Children’s Shelter in Ho.

The items included bags of rice, bags of sugar, corn flakes, biscuits, school bags, bags of sachet water, soft drinks, Milo, dresses, toiletries, shoes.

Dr Cecilia Smith, Chairperson for the Parent School Conference (PSC) of the school said it was the passion of the learners to help others in society that culminated in the provision of the items to the Shelter.

She said the items were aimed to encourage children at the Shelter and to let them know that life was a transition and that better days were ahead of them.

Mr Seth Korgah, Headteacher of the School said the items were provided by both learners and their parents to put smiles on the faces of their children at the Shelter during this yuletide.

He said learners were equipped with good leadership skills and that the gesture was an exhibition of what they learnt as a good leader was always concerned about the needs of society.

Mr Korgah said it was good to show love and care to people, especially the disadvantaged in society and that they intended to do it annually to support the less privileged.

He asked the authorities at the Shelter to ensure the items were used for their intended purpose to promote the wellbeing of the children.

Mr Alex Komla Kpetigo, Deputy Director of the Children’s Shelter thanked the school for the gesture and assured us that the items would be used for their intended purpose.