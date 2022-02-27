UHAS commissions state-of-the-Art basic school complex

The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) Basic School has commissioned top of the range classroom complex.

The unit holds fully air-conditioned classrooms, staff and administrative offices and was constructed by the University in 2021 for its basic education programme.

The commissioning coincided with the school’s first anniversary celebration.

Professor John Owusu Gyapong, Vice- chancellor of UHAS, who cut the sod at a durbar to mark the event, commended the work of the Committee that unearthed the prospects of the highly successful basic school.

“It seems like only yesterday when a committee was inaugurated to lead the process for defining the structures necessary for the establishment of a University Basic School. I am glad to report today that we have established a competitive Basic School that can rub shoulders not only with schools in the Region but outside the Region,” Professor Gyapong said.

The Vice Chancellor urged the Management and other stakeholders to continue innovating learning ideas to keep the children above the curve and to develop their usefulness to society.

He also appealed to parents to support the school’s growth and expansion, by among others, contributing to an endowment fund that had been set up.

The growth of the school, he said, would help clear the long list of admission seekers.

Professor Theophilus Fleischer, Board Chairman of the Basic School, said conducive environment was required for learning and that all effort would be invested towards that end.

He said the school’s facilities, including a play park, sick bay and ICT laboratory, were currently undergoing development and called for the support of individuals and organisations.

Mr. Seth Korgah, Head of the Basic School, also appealed to parents and other stakeholders to help maintain the school.

The anniversary celebration was on the theme “Learning today, leading tomorrow” and a fundraiser was held to support its expansion.

The school currently has a population of about 1,000 pupils and students.

As part of activities marking the commissioning, an exhibition was mounted showcasing various student practical works in fine and industrial arts, robotics and video game design, fashion and catering.

Pupils and teachers who excelled received prizes.

The school was awarded the first prize for an online reading competition organised by Perby Cubs, an innovative library service.