UHAS Foundation Awards: Atta Mills, GNA, 121 others Honoured

The University of Health, and Allied Sciences (UHAS) has honoured Professor John Evans Atta Mills with the first of awards for a total of 123 individuals and entities that established and held up the Institution.

The UHAS Foundation Awards draws curtains on the months-long tenth anniversary celebration of the nation’s prime health University, which was established by the late President in the year of his demise.

A citation presented to the late President’s family under a “major benefactors awards,” engraved his “visionary role in establishing the University.”

Justice Mr Mawulorm Jones Dotse, Chairman of the University Council, said “the principle underlying this award is that a nation that does not honour its heroes is not worth dying for,” hoping that the honors would appreciate and encourage more support for the University.

The Peoples Republic of China was next acknowledged for the significant role in its establishment, providing seed funding and remaining the prime sponsor of its expansion.

The Republic under its China Aid programme is undertaking the second phase construction of the University, which would include the largest school of nursing and midwifery in West Africa, and the central administration unit.

Members of the Implementing Committee of the University were honoured, and these included Dr. Christine Amoako Nuamah, Prof. Samuel Kofi Sefa Dede, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP and then Deputy Minister of Education.

The University of Ghana was recognized as “mentor institution that provided standards, and initial crop of faculty,” and, Prof Esi Awuah, Foundation Vice Chancellor of the University of Energy and Natural Resources, who composed the UHAS anthem, and which was described as a “fundamental symbol of the University and its identity.”

A community partners awards category honoured traditional areas across the Region that hosted the various University campuses, and these were Asogli, Sokode, Gbi, Fodome, and Hlefi traditional councils, as well as the Dufia and People of Adaklu Kodzobi, all who were appreciated for unique sacrifices made.

12 professional facilitators were recognised, and these were political and non-political actors, who used their offices to facilitate the initiation.

Among them were Mr. Alfred Konu, former Registrar of the University of Ghana, Joseph Amenowode, then Volta Regional Minister and Chairman of the Implementation Committee, and Col. Cyril Neku (RTD), who was also a member.

The rest included Henry Ametefe, and Francis Ganyaglo both Deputy Regional Ministers during the period, and Isaac Kodobisa, then Municipal Chief Executive.

Dr. John Tampouri, CEO of the Ho Teaching Hospital, and Dr. Joseph Teye Nuertey who was then Regional Director of Health Services, were among four from the heath administration that received honours for their efforts.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) was the first of nine news media organizations recognized for “continuous reportage that gave us the much-needed exposure,” a compliment that was shared by the Daily Graphic, the Ghanian Times, TV Africa, GBC Volta Star Radio, the Chronicle, Daily Guide, the Multimedia Group, and Volta Premier Fm.

The Foundation Council category recognised the 14 members of the University’s First Council, notable among them were Professor Kofi Anyidoho, Chairman, and Togbe Tepre Hodo, current president of the Volta Region House of Chiefs.

A special category recognized Prof. John Owusu Gyapong, immediate past Vice Chancellor, who was appreciative for devoted service, and Dr. Cynthia Sena Kpeglo, Registrar from 2014 to 2022.

A total of 72 staff appointed from January to December 2012, were awarded to climax the event, and so were 16 temporary workers “who provided various services when the University begun”.

Mrs. Yaa Opuni Amankwa, Registrar of the University, said the Foundation awards helped “acknowledge people and entities that supported our 10-year journey.

“Today we are glad that your support was not in vain. We are a household name with notable academic laurels, and we made ourselves available during the coronavirus pandemic when the nation needed us most.”

Mr. Amenowode, then Regional Minister told the GNA he was impressed with the progress of the University, and commended Government for keeping the institution to progress.

He called for hastening work on roads in and out of the University, saying it was critical to provide the right environment for excellence.