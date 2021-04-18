The fourth session of the fifth Congregation of the University for Health and Allied Sciences, Saturday awarded various Degrees to a total of 546 graduates and postgraduates at a ceremony held under strict COVID-19 protocols at the Cedi Auditorium at its main campus at Sokode Lokoe in Ho.

The University’s School of Allied Health Sciences awarded a total of 29 Bachelor’s Degrees and conferred Masters Degrees on 21 postgraduates.

The School of Nursing and Midwifery awarded Bachelor’s Degrees to 112 Midwives and 160 nurses, while a total of 66 public health nurses were also graduated with Degrees.

The School of Public Health also awarded Bachelor’s to a total of 154, which included graduates in disease control, environmental health, nutrition, health information, promotion and mental health nursing.

The School of Allied Health Sciences awarded three Masters Degrees, and the School of Medicine awarded one Bachelor’s Degree.

An Honorary Degree was also conferred on Dr Anarfi Asamoa-Baah, Presidential Coordinator of Government’s COVID-19 Response.

Justice Jones M. Dotse, Chairman of the University Council, said the institution was moving in the “right direction” despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and noted the success of its electronic learning management system, which helped coordinate contactless academic activities.

He also commended student adherence to the COVID-19 protocols, which he said prevented fatalities although the University recorded some cases.

Justice Dotse said the University was making progress on the international stages, as the global research community continue to recognise its work.

He said the University’s dream of becoming a world-class institution draws closer with the commencement of work on the China Phase Two project, which would provide infrastructure for two Schools.

The Council Chairman appealed to the government to deliver its side of the agreement – the construction of the internal roads of the main campus, as well as its central laboratory.

Professor John Owusu Gyapong, Vice Chancellor, reported a growth in student population even through the pandemic, from 4,989 in the 2018/2019 academic year, to 5,717 during the 2020/2021 year.

He said a new hall of residence had been completed, funded with the internal generated funds (IGF) of the University, and appealed that the GETFund expedited work on the Hohoe Campus.

The Vice Chancellor said the University had over the past four years faced no restrictions on staff recruitments, which led to a meteoric rise from 200 to over 800, and a student ratio of 20:1.

He said graduates had benefited from “excellent” training, producing some of the best skills on the field, and assured that the University would continue to provide opportunities for many in the health service, who sought higher education.

Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Energy, and who was a special guest at the ceremony, said the government considered the Institution a key structure within its healthcare system, and would provide the necessary support.