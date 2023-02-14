UHAS launches MPHIL programme in Nursing Studies

The University for Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) has launched a Master of Philosophy (MPHIL) programme in Nursing Studies for its School of Nursing and Midwifery (SONAM).

The two-year course comes after a decade of existence of the nation’s prime health training institution.

Professor Lydia Aziato, Vice-Chancellor (V/C), launching the programme, congratulated Faculty and students for the feat, saying the development of the research facade of the University had registered a significant effort and achievement.

She said research publication should be considered a way to enhance impact in the field, and asked that it should be strongly imbibed into the programme structure.

The VC said also that training on the use of ICT for research, data analysis and other academic activities should be of essence, and urged students to use the internet to the benefit of the programme.

Prof. Aziato said students should seek teamwork in enhancing and broadening research base, and charged the School to seek to provide both local and international placement opportunities for students.

The VC urged the pioneering cohort to help place the programme on a lofty pedestal, asking that independent research and original works should be the hallmark, and assured that the programme would receive the needed support to succeed.

Prof. Ernestina Donkor, Ag. Dean of the School, said it was a “momentous occasion” marking a historic journey for the University, and that it rewarded the toil of all that supported the effort.

“This programme was a labour of love for me and the SONAM faculty, who worked tirelessly to bring this vision to fruition. Our goal was to build a programme that would support the development of nursing and midwifery researchers and contribute to the body of knowledge in these fields. With the support of the University, we are proud to have achieved this goal,” she said.

The launch was witnessed by senior administrative staff of the University, and heads of faculty.

Development of the main campus of the eleven year old university is in the second phase, providing permanent structures for the SONAM and the central administration, while its huge laboratory complex is near completion.