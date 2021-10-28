UHAS partners NSA to hold a workshop for sports administrators and stakeholders

The School of Sports and Exercise Medicine of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in collaboration with the National Sports Authority (NSA) will hold a two-day maiden Ghana Scientific Workshop for Sports Administrators, Coaches and other Stakeholders.

The two-day event which would span from 4-5 November 2021 aims to do a post mortem on Ghana`s participation at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

This is designed to gather a scientific approach towards Ghana’s preparations for upcoming multi-sports events and also to full advantage of the period ahead of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, the 2023 African Games, and the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The workshop targets about 200 participants from sports Federation Coaches, Administrators, media, athletes, and other stakeholders to the scientific workshop which would be held in Ho in the Volta Region.

The Workshop would be addressed by seasoned Sports Administrators drawn from the NSA and Sports Scientists from the School of Sports and Exercise Medicine of the University of Health and Allied Sciences with topics including the scientific approach towards future international competitions, history of Ghana’s participation at the Olympic Games.

Professor Eric K. Ofori, the Deen, School of Sports and Exercise Medicine said the registration for the event is 250.00 which covers feeding, certificate of participation, and workshop materials.