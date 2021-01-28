Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday urged South Sudan leaders to expedite the implementation of the remaining aspects of the peace pact signed in Khartoum, Sudan in 2018.

Kenyatta singled out the establishment of the legislative assembly and reforms in the security sector as some of the pending areas that require attention as the country returns to stability after years of conflict.

He said the country will leverage on its UN Security Council membership to assist her young neighbor and the region to achieve stability.

Key signatories to the 2018 peace agreement were expected to complete key tasks such as the establishment of local governments, unification of forces and reconstitution of public institutions before the formation of a coalition government in February 2020.

But the process has been hampered by disagreement between the former foes and lack of resources to fund the training and graduation of the joint unified force of 83,000 personnel.