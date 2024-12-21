UK Analyst Urges ORAL Members to Exercise Caution in Discussing Corruption Issues Publicly

Michael Danquah, a UK-based analyst, has urged members of the Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL) team, particularly North Tongu Lawmaker Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu, to avoid publicly discussing suspected corruption matters before they are properly investigated.

Danquah emphasized the importance of respecting the principle of natural justice, which dictates that accused individuals should have the opportunity to be heard before being tried in the public domain.

His comments come after the ORAL team, led by Ablakwa, received the full dossier on the National Service ghost names scandal, which was shared by The Fourth Estate and the Media Foundation for West Africa.

While acknowledging the team’s efforts in receiving vital information, Danquah cautioned that discussing such issues in the media could undermine fairness by subjecting accused individuals to public trials before they have been given a chance to defend themselves in a court of law.

He specifically highlighted that Ablakwa and Kpebu, who have been vocal in their media commentary on these issues, should be mindful of the potential consequences of premature public discussions.

Danquah stressed that the focus should be on ensuring proper legal processes are followed to guarantee fair treatment for all parties involved.