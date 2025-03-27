UK and Ghana Bolster Fashion Trade Amid Tariff Removal

Ghana’s fashion industry is poised for a transformative boost as UK policymakers and local industry leaders forge stronger trade ties, following Britain’s decision to eliminate tariffs on Ghanaian textile imports.

The strategic move, announced during a high-level meeting at Accra’s GEPA Impact Hub, aims to elevate bilateral trade volumes to rival Ghana’s current exchanges with the United States.

UK Shadow Immigration Minister Bell Ribeiro-Addy led the delegation, joined by her aide Samuel Kusuma, alongside Ghanaian fashion icon Beatrice ‘Bee’ Arthur and representatives from the International Trade Centre (ITC), which organized the March 26 summit. The gathering united stakeholders from Fashion Forum Africa, the Ghana Apparel Manufacturers Association, Accra Technical University academics, and independent researchers studying Ghana’s iconic wax print textiles.

The UK’s tariff removal, effective immediately, opens a critical gateway for Ghanaian designers and manufacturers to expand into British markets without cost barriers. “This isn’t just about trade—it’s about cultural exchange and equitable growth,” said Isaac Newton Acquah of the ITC, who facilitated the dialogue. The policy shift aligns with Ghana’s push to leverage its rich textile heritage, notably its globally recognized wax prints, to capture a larger share of the $1.5 trillion global apparel market.

Discussions emphasized collaboration to address production scalability, quality standards, and sustainable practices. Industry leaders highlighted the need for investment in modern manufacturing technologies to meet international demand while preserving artisanal techniques. “Our designs tell Ghana’s story. Now, we want the world to wear it,” remarked Arthur, whose brand has gained traction in European markets.

Despite optimism, hurdles remain. Ghana’s textile sector has long grappled with competition from cheaper Asian imports and counterfeit wax prints. Experts urged tighter intellectual property protections and enhanced training for local artisans to ensure global competitiveness.

The UK delegation underscored commitments to foster partnerships, including potential funding for vocational programs and joint ventures. Ribeiro-Addy emphasized the talks as “a blueprint for post-Brexit trade diplomacy,” noting Ghana’s strategic role in Africa’s creative economy.

With Ghana’s apparel exports to the UK currently valued at $12 million annually—a fraction of its $290 million trade with the U.S.—the tariff waiver could recalibrate this imbalance. Analysts project a 30% export surge within two years if infrastructure and policy alignment follow.

The summit concluded with plans for a Ghana-UK Fashion Task Force to streamline trade logistics and promote cross-border design collaborations. As Ghana positions itself as a hub for ethical fashion, stakeholders aim to capitalize on growing global demand for culturally rooted, sustainable apparel.

“This is Ghana’s moment to redefine its economic narrative,” Acquah added. “Fashion isn’t just art—it’s industry.”