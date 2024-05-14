Uk Based Akyem Dwenase Citizens Donate Educational Facility

Source: Bretuoba Nana Kwame Marfo

Osabarima and the UK-based Akyem Dwenase citizens have commissioned Barimah Obeng Baafi II D/A Ultramodern Kindergarten. The inauguration preceded the 5th Anniversary celebration of the Akyem Dwenase chief’s enthronement.

The exhibition of the indigenous foods of Akyem, and the free street music carnival for the youth entertainment were part of the side attractions.

Friends of Osabarima Owusu Baafi Aboagye III, from the USA and UK, also graced the event.

On Saturday 11th May 2024 the community held the anniversary’s grand durbar, and Daasebre Twum Ampofo II, the overlord of Okyeman Nifa Division, was the program’s chairman.