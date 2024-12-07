UK-Based Ghanaian Broadcaster Criticizes Neglect of Sunyani’s Development

A UK-based Ghanaian media practitioner, Mr. Samuel Kwaku Arko, popularly known as DJ Naughty, has criticized successive governments for neglecting the development of Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital.

Speaking on Space FM’s flagship program, The Hot Points, Mr. Kwaku Arko, who is also a native os Sunyani lamented the poor state of Sunyani, affectionately referred to as “The Sun City.”

He noted that despite Sunyani East Constituency consistently voting for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), the city has little to show for it after 16 years of combined governance under Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“If even the NPP, which enjoys the votes of Sunyani East, has done little for the town, what should we expect from the opposition NDC, which historically loses here?” Mr. Arko remarked.

He criticized the Member of Parliament for Sunyani East, Hon. Akwasi Ameyaw Cheremeh, accusing him of failing to represent the aspirations of his constituents.

Mr. Samuel Arko argued that during Hon. Cheremeh’s 16 years in office, he has failed to initiate any significant projects and has instead fostered division among the people through “divide and rule” tactics.

As Hon. Cheremeh seeks re-election for a fifth term, Mr. Arko urged the constituents to reject his bid, which would make him the longest-serving MP for the area with 20 years in office.

He called on voters to instead support Mr. Ransford Antwi, an independent parliamentary candidate, whom he described as a visionary leader with a proven track record.

“Mr. Ransford Antwi is tried and tested. He has demonstrated honesty and the ability to mobilize people for development, as seen in his efforts to revitalize the Sunyani Coronation Park for sporting activities,” Mr. Arko emphasized.

He urged the people of Sunyani to take a bold stand against both the NPP and the NDC, declaring, “Enough is enough.”

According to Mr. Arko, koSunyani deserves a leader like Mr. Antwi, who has actionable plans and a genuine commitment to the constituency’s development.