UK-Based Ghanaian Economist Urges Mahama to Ensure Fair Accountability in New Administration

Michael Danquah, a UK-based Ghanaian economist and political observer, has called on the incoming Mahama administration to conduct accountability exercises carefully, ensuring that innocent individuals are not unfairly targeted.

He warned that while it is essential to hold past government officials accountable, President John Dramani Mahama must resist pressure from within his own party to go after individuals based on personal grievances.

In an exclusive interview with 3news.com, Danquah emphasized that not all members of the Akufo-Addo administration had engaged in misconduct, and that accountability should be carried out in a way that respects due process. He cautioned that failing to do so could lead to legal challenges and embarrass the new government.

“Mr. Mahama has promised us that he will do things differently. While accountability is crucial, he must ensure that it is done fairly and without succumbing to partisan pressures that target innocent individuals. If accountability is mishandled, the new administration could face legal challenges,” Danquah stated.

Danquah also reflected on the defeat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections, attributing it to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia inheriting the failings of the Akufo-Addo administration. He suggested that Bawumia may have performed differently if he had been given the opportunity to lead his own government, free from the constraints of the previous administration’s problems.

One of the key challenges Bawumia faced during the campaign, according to Danquah, was his inability to distance himself from the economic and governance issues that plagued the Akufo-Addo administration. Despite Bawumia’s personal qualities of humility and good leadership, Danquah observed that the electorate viewed him through the lens of the broader party’s failures, which ultimately contributed to the NPP’s loss.

“While Bawumia is known for his humility, he was unfairly burdened by the economic challenges and accusations of arrogance that were associated with President Akufo-Addo,” Danquah noted.

Regarding the economic situation, Danquah expressed his belief that Bawumia would have implemented different policies to address the nation’s economic challenges if he had been president. He predicted that, with time, Ghanaians would recognize the potential of Bawumia’s leadership.

“I thought Bawumia would have been a good president. He could have done far better than what Akufo-Addo did,” Danquah said.

In contrast, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, spokesperson for John Dramani Mahama, remarked that Bawumia had become a symbol of Akufo-Addo’s failure. Speaking to TV3’s Komla Klutse on December 9, Mogtari said, “Bawumia has become the signature of Akufo-Addo’s failure.”

In his concession speech on December 8, Dr. Bawumia congratulated Mahama on his victory in the presidential elections, acknowledging the NDC’s success in securing the presidency and parliamentary seats. He also expressed his commitment to supporting the transition process for a seamless handover of government responsibilities.

“Let me say the data indicate former president Mahama has won the presidential election decisively. The NDC has also won the parliamentary elections, even though we await the final collation of seats,” Bawumia said. “I just called H.E. John Mahama to congratulate him, and I assured him of full support in the transition process so that government business would continue seamlessly.”