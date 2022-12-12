UK based Ghanaian entertainment guru Suge Knight storms western region with investors

A Ghanaian private detective and Entertainment guru based in London popularly known as Suge Knight stormed the Western Region days ago with some top personalities and investors with the aim of rewarding achievers and nurturing talents in the region.

The private detective who is one of the few people trying so hard to raise talents and improve lives in the Western region said it is important for everyone in the diaspora to help their community in every small way they can in order to develop the country.

He intends to use his initiative of Achievers Awards which is scheduled for 17th December, 2022 to attract investors and reputable personalities into the region yearly.

He believes that the people in the region will be motivated and encouraged to improve on themselves with the presence of such influential personalities.

Aside the Achievement Awards, there will be competitions including football, drama, gaming, donations among others.