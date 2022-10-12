UK-based Music Publishing Company Made Music Publishing Arrives In Ghana

Made Music Publishing, a UK-based publishing Company has finally been launched in Ghana.

Made Music Publishing is headed by founder Edmond Taylor, general manager Kelvin Boakye, and creative services manager Joycelynn Acheampong.

After months of planning and preparation made music publishing indirectly made their intentions known in April during a successful giveaway in collaboration with the clothing brand Tribe of God.

“We aim to work with some of the best songwriters and producers on the continent starting with our base in Ghana, working to support songwriters and producers in increasing the visibility and listenership of African musical talent, administering the rights to their songs and recordings, protecting their interests and advocating for the rights of songwriters and producers we represent” Edmond mentions.