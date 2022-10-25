UK-based NGO refurbishes Twedease kindergarten block

Future Stars Charity, a United Kingdom-based non-profit making organization in collaboration with some corporate bodies in Ghana, have refurbished a three-unit kindergarten classroom block at the Tema Twedease Primary school.

The classroom block has a library, furniture, and solar panels installed.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Tema after the handing over event, Mr. Simon Milton, Director of Future Star Charity, stated that even though the main activities of the organization were sport, it was considered as a civic mandate, to support education.

Mr Milton said the organization had earmarked some five schools within the Tema metropolis for refurbishment to make teaching and learning conducive for both students and teachers.

He said the gesture formed part of the organization corporate social responsibility that is aiming towards ensuring that all selected schools within Tema and its environs receive their package.

Mr. Ebenezer Essuman, Deputy Director of Education in Charge of Planning and Statistics, Ghana Education Service (GES) Tema Metropolis, expressed gratitude for the gesture saying the refurbished school would be put to clever use.

He called on the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) to provide the school with security to prevent some unscrupulous people from stealing items from the school

Mr. Essuman noted that the GES would ensure the school block and other teaching and learning materials would be always put to effective use.