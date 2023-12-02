UK-Based Producer KYO1Z and Lukka Unleash Amapiano Banger ‘TOGETHER’

UK-based Ghanaian producer KYO1Z has teamed up with fast-rising Afrobeats artist Lukka for a high-energy Amapiano record titled “TOGETHER.” The song, released on all streaming platforms, offers a unique sonic experience with vibrant elements and intentional wordplay.

“TOGETHER” is not just a musical collaboration; it’s a celebration of African women, appreciating their beauty and calling for attraction and companionship. KYO1Z and Lukka infuse the song with distinctive sonic elements, chants, reverb, and adlibs, creating an instant earworm that captivates listeners.

The track has already made its mark, premiering on BBC Introducing Scotland and garnering attention for its sonically rich production and infectious energy. With an appeal to dance lovers, partygoers, and music enthusiasts, “TOGETHER” showcases KYO1Z’s production prowess and Lukka’s rising talent in the Afrobeats scene.

The release of “TOGETHER” is just the beginning for KYO1Z, who plans to drop an EP in the new year to expand his discography. As a debut release, the song sets the stage for KYO1Z to make a significant impact on the Afro-swing genre of Afrobeats sounds in the UK while maintaining a strong connection to his Ghanaian roots.

KYO1Z, recognized as an ace producer and songwriter in the Ghana music industry, brings a fresh perspective to the Afro-swing genre. Having studied in the UK, he seamlessly blends his Ghanaian heritage with the UK’s music scene, establishing himself as a lead figure in the evolving landscape.

“TOGETHER” is a testament to KYO1Z’s creative vision and commitment to building a global community of music lovers who appreciate his distinct sonic brand. With plans for future releases and collaborations, KYO1Z is poised to make a resounding statement in the music industry.

Listen on all platforms here https://ffm.to/kyo1ztogether