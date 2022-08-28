UK Bus Company Cuts Down On Mobile Contactless Limits

An Essex bus company in the UK has banned customers from Monzo and Revolut from using their smartphones to pay for fares and has slashed mobile contactless limits to just £10 following a spike in debit and credit fraud across the network.
