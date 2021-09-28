UK Condemns North Korea’s Short-Range Missile Test

The UK government on Tuesday condemned North Korea’s decision to launch a short-range ballistic missile, arguing that the test violates the UN Security Council resolution, and urged Pyongyang to resume talks with Seoul.

“The UK remains committed to the goal of denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and commends the diplomatic efforts of the US and regional partners to seek peace on the Korean Peninsula and preserve regional stability. We urge North Korea to return to dialogue,” a Foreign Office spokesperson was quoted as saying in the official statement.

Tuesday’s launch is the sixth in 2021 for Pyongyang. Before that, on September 15, North Korea fired two ballistic missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan, and the rockets flew about 800 kilometers (497 miles) at the height of 60 kilometers (37 miles) and over. Several days before, the country tested long-range cruise missile, with rockets covering 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) range.

Ballistic missile launches contradict the United Nations Security Council resolution. However, North Korea describes the launches as substantiated defense efforts and holds South Korea and the United States responsible for the tensions on the Korean peninsula.