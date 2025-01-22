UK Defence Minister Lord Coaker Meets ECOWAS President to Strengthen Cooperation

On Tuesday, 21 January 2025, Lord Vernon Coaker, the United Kingdom’s Minister of State for Defence, visited the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, in Abuja, Nigeria, to discuss enhancing cooperation between the UK and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Accompanied by a large delegation, Lord Coaker addressed the ongoing security challenges in the West African region, including terrorism, violent extremism, and organized crime, which continue to undermine peace and stability. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering efforts to tackle these security threats and promote long-term stability within ECOWAS member states.

Lord Coaker reiterated the UK’s commitment to supporting ECOWAS in addressing regional security concerns. In response, Dr. Touray highlighted the importance of regional and international cooperation, emphasizing that no ECOWAS member state could effectively combat terrorism in isolation. He stressed the need for unity and collaboration, stating, “We must work together, and to do so, we must be together.”

Dr. Touray also raised the issue of disinformation, noting its detrimental impact on the region’s security. He underlined that any partnerships ECOWAS formed must prioritize the unity and security of the organization, commending the strong relationship between ECOWAS and the UK.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Touray’s Director of Cabinet, Abdou Kolley, and the Director of External Relations of the ECOWAS Commission, Jérôme Boa.