UK deploys rescue teams to Morocco following earthquake  

The UK will immediately deploy emergency response teams to Morocco to assist with Moroccan led rescue efforts.

The government of Morocco accepted the UK offer for assistance following the 6.8 magnitude earthquake.

The UK is deploying a team of search and rescue specialists, including sixty people, four search dogs and rescue equipment, as well as a medical assessment team.

The team is deploying today via two Royal air Force A400M aircraft provided by the Ministry of Defence.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: The UK is sending immediate support to Morocco including a team of 60 search and rescue specialists and four rescue dogs to assist with the rescue effort”. I remain in contact with Foreign Minister Bourita and offer my deepest sympathies to the people of Morocco after this tragic event”.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said: “This is a devastating time for the people of Morocco, particularly those with loved ones they have lost or are missing.”

The UK has taken a leading role in the international effort to enhance search and rescue operations – moving quickly to deploy our unique strategic airlift capabilities, expert personnel and aid. We stand firmly by Morocco as they get through this terrible event.

The UK International Search and Rescue team (UKISAR) respond to disasters on behalf of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

They have specialist search equipment, including seismic listening devices, concrete cutting and breaking equipment, propping and shoring tools.

The specialist kit gives the team the capacity to lift,cut and remove concrete and rubble to reach people under collapsed buildings.

The UK Emergency Medical Team (EMT) is deploying a four person British medical assessment team to assess the situation on the ground and coordinate with Moroccan authorities.

Following a large-scale natural disaster, it is crucial to assess existing healthcare capacity and the extent of damage to manage healthcare needs and provide support appropriately.