UK Economy Braces for Potential £24 Billion Blow from Trump Tariffs

Analysts warn that the UK could face a staggering £24 billion economic blow if former U.S. President Donald Trump follows through on threats to impose reciprocal tariffs targeting British goods.

The proposed 21% levy, intended to offset the impact of the UK’s value-added tax (VAT), risks shaving 0.4 percentage points off GDP growth annually over the next two years, according to projections by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR). The move could deepen challenges for Chancellor Rachel Reeves, whose fiscal plans already grapple with vanishing financial buffers and mounting debt costs.

The warnings come amid heightened uncertainty over U.S. trade policy under a potential Trump administration. Unlike the U.S., which lacks a federal VAT system, the UK’s consumption tax has drawn scrutiny as a potential target for retaliatory measures. George Saravelos, Deutsche Bank’s global head of foreign exchange research, cautioned that such tariffs could disproportionately harm the UK, escalating trade tensions beyond existing disputes, such as Trump’s 25% steel import duties. “This isn’t just about leveling the playing field—it’s a direct hit to competitiveness,” Saravelos told *The Telegraph*.

Meanwhile, the Chancellor’s fiscal strategy appears increasingly precarious. The NIESR estimates that the government’s £10 billion “headroom”—a financial cushion built into spending plans—has evaporated due to sluggish growth and rising borrowing costs. With public finances now balanced on a knife-edge, the think tank warned that even minor economic shocks could force tax hikes or spending cuts. “There’s no safety net left,” one analyst noted, underscoring the fragility of current forecasts.

Despite these headwinds, the NIESR offered a cautiously optimistic revision to its 2024 growth outlook, upgrading GDP projections from 1.2% to 1.5%, citing stimulus from October’s budget spending pledges. However, economists stressed that this boost may prove fleeting, particularly as businesses reel from higher taxes and wage pressures. Firms nationwide report scaling back investment and hiring plans ahead of April’s national insurance increases—a trend that could stifle long-term recovery.

The Bank of England’s gloomier outlook further complicates the picture. While the NIESR anticipates modest growth, the central bank recently slashed its 2024 forecast to a meager 0.75%, citing persistent inflation and weak consumer demand. Early Treasury estimates suggest the government is already operating at a slight deficit, raising questions about how Reeves will reconcile ambitious spending pledges with tightening fiscal constraints.

As Trump’s tariff deadline looms, businesses and policymakers alike brace for a potential reckoning. With VAT squarely in Washington’s crosshairs, the UK faces not only an economic squeeze but a test of its trade diplomacy—one that could reshape transatlantic relations for years to come.