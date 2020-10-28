The United Kingdom-Ghana partnership has mobilised funding and expertise to improve connectivity and access to infrastructure.

A statement issued by the British High Commission in Accra, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said through the partnership 89 modular, steel, and rapid-response bridges were to be built across Ghana.

It said the 43 million pounds bridge building projects were as a result of partnership between Ghana’s Ministry of Roads and Highways and UK Company, Mabey Bridge.

The statement said the project would enable improved emergency response and restore rural connectivity.

Mr Iain Walker, the British High Commissioner, was quoted as saying: “89 bridges deployed across the country shows the strength of the UK-Ghana partnership; a long-term partnership working for the long-term benefit of Ghana.”

“Developed at the Third UK-Ghana Business Council in 2019, this deal will improve connectivity for communities across the country, making the daily journeys to school and work both safer and faster.”

“Together we are committed to creating opportunities that move beyond aid and towards the trade and investment relationships, which drive economic growth and local job creation.”

The statement said the 43 million pounds bridge programme, forming a key part of discussions at the Third UK-Ghana Business Council held in Accra in October, 2019, had been developed to improve connectivity for rural communities enabling quicker, safer and more efficient access to employment, education and healthcare.

Mr Michael Treacy, Mabey Bridge Chief Executive Officer, was quoted to have said: “We are delighted to be working with the Government of Ghana to help expedite and successfully implement this urgent, high-profile project.”

“Sustainable, climate-resilient infrastructure is critically important to post-disaster recovery and rehabilitation, and we very much look forward to working in partnership with the Ghanaian government to deliver this ambitious programme.”

Mr Adam Afriyie, UK Trade Envoy for Ghana, said: “UK partnerships with Ghana such as the Mabey Bridge emergency bridge supplies demonstrate the effective collaboration between the Government of the United Kingdom and the Government of Ghana.”

“This project shows the UK’s ability to mobilise the best of our shared expertise, with the technical skills to offer world-class solutions to the increasing need for improving infrastructure in Ghana to support its development.”

“I am so pleased to see a project advanced by the UK-Ghana Business Council, now made possible with support from the UK Government.”

The statement said the bridges would be designed, manufactured and built over a two year period.

It said the programme would provide full technical support to assist with the local project management of every bridge with an expert training team on hand to ensure that local engineers assigned had the knowledge and expertise needed to build the specialist bridges.

The statement said Mabey Bridge had already installed modular steel bridging solutions to more than 150 countries across the world, and had extensive experience in the delivery of comprehensive financed bridging programmes in support of rural and urban infrastructure development.

It said over the last month, representatives from the British High Commission also witnessed the signing of a contract between the Ministry of Roads and Highways and BHM, a construction firm, to construct a major road network.

It said working with Nurizon International of the UK and Aurecon Africa alongside the Ministry of Roads and Highways, BHM would construct the Tema-Aflao project between 2020 and 2024.

The statement said the project was likely to employ more than 500 Ghanaians, providing them with extensive training.