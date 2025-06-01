UK-Ghana Program Targets US$2.3bn Gold Losses Through Mining Formalization

Ghana faces an estimated $2.3 billion in annual gold revenue losses due to illegal mining, despite generating over $5 billion from exports.

To counter this, the UK-Ghana Gold Program (UKGGP) is accelerating efforts to formalize artisanal and small-scale mining (ASGM)—a critical but largely informal segment of the sector.

Spearheaded by UK-based TAG International and Ghana’s government, the initiative deploys technical training, community development, and environmental stewardship in mining hubs like Aboso, Prestea, and Bondaye. The goal: integrate thousands of informal miners into the legal value chain, curb revenue leakage, and improve livelihoods. “Formalization is both a regulatory necessity and development imperative,” stated UKGGP leadership.

The program will showcase its strategy at next week’s Mining in Motion summit (June 2–4, Accra), where it holds Bronze Sponsorship. Organized by the Ashanti Green Initiative with support from Ghana’s Lands Ministry, World Bank, and World Gold Council, the event focuses on sustainable mining innovations and ASGM transformation. Energy Capital & Power emphasized the summit’s role in “unlocking long-term value” through formalization partnerships.

Transparency remains pivotal. The Extractives Industry Transparency Initiative (EITI) notes opaque agreements facilitate Africa’s $88.6 billion annual illicit financial flows but acknowledges Ghana’s progress in ensuring local communities benefit from mining activities. UKGGP’s work aligns with these efforts, redirecting lost revenues toward regulated operations and community development.