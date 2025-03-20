UK-Ghana Trade Partnership Agreement workshops empower businesses for enhanced trade

The UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC) has successfully hosted two workshops aimed at empowering businesses to capitalise on the UK-Ghana Trade Partnership Agreement (TPA).

The TPA, signed in March 2021, provides duty-free access for almost all Ghanaian goods exports to the UK, with approximately 80% of UK goods exports to Ghana also benefiting from duty-free access by 2029.

The workshops, held in Ghana and the United Kingdom (UK) on behalf of the UK’s Department for Business and Trade (DBT), brought together officials from both governments, as well as industry experts, to provide businesses with practical guidance on navigating the TPA. Key discussions focused on customs and compliance requirements, UK trade policies, customs facilitation, and export standards.

Notable speakers included Bell Ribeiro-Addy, UK Trade Envoy to Ghana; Mawutor N. K. Alifo, Acting Head of Mission, Ghana High Commission; Giselle Agyare, DBT Ghana Country Director; Daniel Owusu-Acheampong, Deputy Head, UK Trade Policy in Africa (AfCFTA Lead, DBT Africa); Lydie Sheehan, UK First Secretary, Agriculture, Food & Drink Attaché for Africa; and Victoria Allard, Regional Trade for Development Adviser – West & Central Africa, Foreign Commonwealth Development Office/DBT. The events also featured panel discussions and insights from trade experts, highlighting the vast opportunities available under the TPA.

As the UK and Ghana continue to strengthen their trade ties, these workshops mark a significant step towards boosting trade under the TPA. With the agreement set to enhance economic cooperation and provide a platform for greater trade and investment, businesses on both sides are poised to reap the benefits of this lucrative partnership.