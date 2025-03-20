UK-Ghana Trade Workshops Equip Businesses for Duty-Free Deal

Businesses in the UK and Ghana are poised to expand cross-border commerce following a series of government-backed workshops designed to demystify the nations’ 2021 Trade Partnership Agreement (TPA).

Organized by the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC) on behalf of Britain’s Department for Business and Trade, the events provided practical guidance on navigating duty-free terms that cover nearly all Ghanaian exports to the UK and 80% of British goods entering Ghana by 2029.

Held in Accra and London, the sessions drew customs officials, trade policymakers, and industry leaders to clarify compliance requirements, export standards, and strategies for leveraging reduced tariffs. UK Trade Envoy to Ghana Bell Ribeiro-Addy underscored the pact’s role in “building a bridge for sustainable economic collaboration,” while Ghanaian officials highlighted agriculture and manufacturing sectors as immediate beneficiaries.

Compliance Focus

Central to discussions was the need for businesses to adapt to evolving regulations. Panels addressed challenges such as navigating rules of origin certifications and meeting UK food safety protocols, with experts warning that missteps could delay shipments or trigger penalties. “Duty-free access isn’t automatic—it demands meticulous documentation,” said Daniel Owusu-Acheampong, the UK’s Africa trade policy lead.

The workshops also examined long-term opportunities, including Ghana’s potential to serve as a gateway to broader African markets under the African Continental Free Trade Area. UK exporters, meanwhile, explored demand for machinery and renewable energy technology in West Africa’s second-largest economy.

Though bilateral trade remains modest at £1.2 billion annually, officials project growth as smaller firms gain confidence in the agreement. “This isn’t just about tariffs,” noted Victoria Allard, a UK trade development adviser. “It’s about creating ecosystems where businesses can share knowledge and innovate together.”

With technical barriers still hindering sectors like pharmaceuticals, stakeholders acknowledge further alignment is needed. But as compliance frameworks solidify, the TPA could emerge as a blueprint for post-Brexit UK trade deals across the continent.