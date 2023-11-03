UK poised to invest, provide expertise for Ghana’s agriculture growth

Mrs Harriet Thompson, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, says the United Kingdom (UK) is ready to offer expertise and investment to support the growth of Ghana’s agriculture sector as the government implements phase two of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme.

She said agriculture remained an important contributor to Ghana’s economic growth, therefore, the expertise needed to boost the sector was important.

Mrs Thompson said this when the High Commission hosted a delegation from the United Kingdom’s Agricultural and Horticultural Board (AHDB) on a three-day trade mission to Ghana.

The 10-member delegation, mainly producers and exporters of meat products in the UK, sought to establish partnerships with Ghanaian businesses in “improved genetics and innovation in both arable and livestock agriculture.”

Addressing guests at her residence in Accra, the High Commissioner said trade between Ghana and the United Kingdom reached £2.4 billion as of 2022, with Ghana being the largest importer of British meat outside the European Union between 2019 and 2021.

She said the UK’s agricultural technology (agri-tech) expertise, which included satellite farm networks, precision agriculture and engineering, crop protection, soil health, livestock productivity, health and welfare, and agri-data, could be made available to help Ghanaian agri-businesses grow as the nation moved towards commercial agriculture.

Mrs Thompson expressed her government’s commitment to supporting local businesses through programmes such as the Growth Gateway, a UK government tool that provides free business support to UK and African businesses.

“No matter what stage you’re at in your export journey, just beginning to think about it or already exporting, Growth Gateway provides tailored support to help you reach the next level,” she said.

The UK government representative highlighted the UK-African Investment Summit, scheduled for April 2024, which will explore opportunities for business growth between Africa and the United Kingdom.

“The summit is all about harnessing the potential of our relationships across Africa to grow our economies together, making them stronger, resilient, and innovative. As you would expect, agriculture will be highlighted as a crucial sector for economic growth, employment, building food security, and tackling climate change,” she stated.

Mrs Thompson also encouraged Ghanaian businesses to take part in the Lincolnshire Agricultural Machinery Manufactures Association Show (LAMMA), the UK’s largest exhibition for agricultural machinery, technology, and equipment, which will take place in January 2024.

The delegates, during the visit, were introduced to some meat importers in Ghana so they could connect and grow their business links.

Dr Awal Fuseini, Senior Exports Manager (AHDB) and leader of the group, said the team had visited Ivory Coast prior to their arrival in Ghana, and that discussions held with businesses throughout the period “looked promising”.

Indicating the quality and safety of British meat, he said that the collaboration would complement meat deficits in the UK while contributing to agriculture growth in Ghana.