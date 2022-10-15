UK Politics & Economy Never the Same After Brexit: Razak Kojo Opoku Writes

In reality, it seems the Brexit(“the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union”) has been exacerbating long-term economic and political crisis for the United Kingdom. This was expected as “structural changes will take place over the long term as capital and labour adjust to the new trading arrangements”.

It is increasingly becoming clear that, Lizz Truss may find it difficult to survive as the UK Prime Minister considering the prevailing economic climate of UK and the seemingly impatience of the Conservative Party and majority of UK Citizens.

After Brexit Referendum(that is between 2016-2022), 3 Prime Ministers have Resigned so far from Office and these are:

1. David Cameron

2. Theresa May

3. Boris Johnson

It hasn’t been easy managing the economy and political environment of UK after Brexit coupled with the impact of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War.

The following are the Shortest-serving Chancellors of UK(Finance Ministers):

1. Iain Macleod, served for 30 days.

2. Kwasi Kwarteng, served for 38 days.

3. Nadhim Zahawi, served for 63 days.

4. Sajid Javid, served for 204 days.

5. Stanley Baldwin, served for 307 days.

6. Peter Thorneycroft, served for 358 days.

7. Hugh Gaitskell, served for 374 days.

8. Harold Macmillan, served for 390 days.

Don’t use your ignorance and unjustified hatred to call for the head of Ken Ofori-Atta because of the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng, UK Finance.

Kwasi Kwarteng is NOT the only Chancellor who has served for a short-term.

As a Party’s fanatic, you cannot speak and admit the truth because of individual Presidential interest, so let use Ken Ofori-Atta as the scapegoat and push all the blame on him for the prevailing economic situation in Ghana. That to me is a complete joke and an act of dishonesty. Ghanaians are wiser than you think and imagine.

Let’s put the individual Flagbearership Agenda and seeming Whispering Campaign on hold until successful negotiation with the IMF because if things don’t change for the better even Jesus Christ or Prophet Mohammed can never win the 2024 general elections for the NPP or is it about just occupying space as the leader of an opposition Party?

The Government team is focusing on negotiating with the IMF for positive outcomes so let’s pray and support them as a collective force.