UK Prime Minister Considering Major Cabinet Reshuffle

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to make a major reshuffle of his cabinet of ministers ahead of the Conservative Party national conference in October, The Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to the media outlet, demotions could be announced as soon as on Thursday and would include Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, Home Affairs Minister Priti Patel and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.

Johnson repeatedly dodged questions on the alleged upcoming cabinet reshuffle at a press conference on Tuesday evening.