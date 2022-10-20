UK Prime Minister Resigns; A Prophesy By The Kingdom Speaker Fulfiled

Founder and General Overseer of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has made another sterling revelation which got many believers talking about the great works God is using him to achieve.

The man of God who won the hearts of many Christians and non-Christians for the accurate prophesies earning him the name THE SEER, has made another history.

The latest of his prophecies is about the UK Prime Minister. News broke out today about her resignation.

Looking through the archives, the Man of God, The SEER Apostle Francis Amoako Attah had prophesied her resignation.

During a church service on October 16th, 2022, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah told his congregation in the local language ‘Twi’ that “that woman will not last for one year. She has days, she has weeks, She has months. But she will not last for a year.”

True to his words, Lix Truss resigned after 45 days in office.

This is so marvelous as people who watched the video could not hide their belief in the Word and Prophesy of God.

News of her resignation

British Prime Minister Liz Truss quit on Today, bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party that obliterated her authority.

Making a hastily scheduled statement outside her 10 Downing Street office, Truss acknowledged that “I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.”

She is the third Conservative prime minister to resign since 2019 and leaves a divided party seeking a leader who can unify its warring factions. Truss, who said she will remain in office until a replacement is chosen, has been prime minister for just 45 days.

Bitterly divided Conservative Party lawmakers have just a few days to agree on a successor, or face yet another leadership contest. Potential contenders include former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, who lost to Truss in the last leadership contest, House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace — and Boris Johnson, the former prime minister ousted in July over a series of ethics scandals.

Truss bowed out just a day after vowing to stay in power, saying she was “a fighter and not a quitter.” But she couldn’t hold on any longer after a senior minister quit her government with a barrage of criticism and a vote in the House of Commons descended into chaos and acrimony just days after she was forced to abandon many of her economic policies.

Who said there aren’t prophets in this nation!