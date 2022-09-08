UK to Issue 100 Oil, Gas Licenses in North Sea – Truss

The UK will issue more than 100 licenses for oil and gas production in the North Sea to overcome the energy crisis in the country, the country’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss said.

“We are also accelerating all sources of domestic energy, including North Sea oil and gas production. We will be launching a new licensing round which we expect to lead to over 100 new licences being awarded,” she said at a meeting of parliament.

Truss also said she would lift the country’s ban on gas production by hydraulic fracturing, which has been criticized by environmental activists.

Truss, who served as UK Foreign Secretary, was elected the head of the Conservative Party last Monday, and on Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II instructed Truss to form a government as the new prime minister.