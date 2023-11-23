UK to support Ghana for free, fair, peaceful elections

The United Kingdom has stated its readiness to support Ghana to hold free, fair, and peaceful elections in 2024.

Ghana will be electing a new President and Members of Parliament on December 7, 2024 – the ninth election since the commencement of the 4th Republic in 1992.

Delivering an address at a ceremony to mark the 75th birthday of His Royal Majesty King Charles III in Accra Wednesday night, Ms Harriet Thompson, the UK High Commissioner to Ghana, said Ghana and the UK shared core values in democracy and commended the country for strengthening its democracy.

She said the country’s democracy “needs constant nurturing”.

“Election period can be turbulent, but Ghana is widely known for the strength of its democracy.

“The UK is ready to support Ghana to deliver free, fair, and peaceful elections,” Ms Thompson said.

King Charles III was born on 14 November 1948.

The monarch traditionally has two birthdays each year due to British weather.

King Charles III official’s birthday celebrations will occur in November.

In the UK, his birthday is typically celebrated with outdoor events, therefore, celebrations are moved to the summer when there’s a greater chance of nice weather.

The King’s official birthday is celebrated by British High Commissions and Embassies across the world this month.

The ceremony in Ghana attracted dignitaries from across the country, comprising government officials, traditional rulers, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Members of Parliament, the clergy, representative of civil society organisations, and the business community.

The speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin graced the occasion.

The ceremony was characterised by rich Ghanaian music, cocktail, as well as the display of innovative solutions by companies to address the climate sustainability gaps.

The celebration also highlighted His Majesty The King’s commitment and advocacy on biodiversity and the environment and UK-Ghana partnership and interventions made to tackle some of the pressing issues of climate change.

Ms Thompson said the climate change emergency was urgent and assured that the UK would support Ghana to implement its Nationally Determined Contributions.

“Young people, climate sustainability, biodiversity; these are some of the issues that King Charles has championed for decades,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of the Government of Ghana, Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, the Minister for National Security, said Ghana and the UK shared a relationship rooted in history, which had been underpinned by high-level exchange of visits.

He thanked the United Kingdom for continuously supporting Ghana through numerous projects and grants aimed at helping the country to address pressing challenges in diverse sectors.

“It is my fervent hope that the reign of His Royal Majesty The King will be marked by enhanced cooperation between our two countries for the mutual benefit of our peoples in the years ahead,” Mr Kan-Dapaah said.