Tougher measures targeting the most serious breaches of social distancing restrictions will come into effect on Friday Aug. 28 ahead of the bank holiday weekend, the British government said Sunday.

Those facilitating or organising illegal raves, unlicensed music events, or any other unlawful gathering of 30 people or more may face a 10,000 pounds (13,087 U.S. dollars) fine — placing a new deterrent on the breaches that put the public most at risk, said the Home Office in a statement on its website.

Fines of 100 pounds (130 dollars) can continue to be issued to those who participate in illegal gatherings and those who have already received a fine will see the amount of doubled on each offence, up to a maximum of 3,200 pounds (4,187 dollars), said the statement.

“These gatherings are dangerous and those who organise them show a blatant disregard for the safety of others…We will continue to crack down on the small minority who think they are above the law,” said British Home Secretary Priti Patel. Enditem

