UK Trade Partnerships Programme Exhibitors At International Food, Drink Event

Under the United Kingdom Trade Partnerships Programme (UKTP), funded by UKaid and delivered by the International Trade Centre (ITC), more than two dozen companies from Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific are bringing a range of culinary products to the International Food and Drink Event in London from 21-23 March 2022.

Similar international trade events have generated significant business opportunities and sales for UKTP participating companies. Additionally, these companies are building further linkages between local producers in developing countries and global consumers.

Producing everything from chocolate and coffee to chillies and cashew nuts, these companies are at the forefront of the shift towards sustainable, ethical and environmentally friendly production.

Producers will demonstrate how they are addressing the sustainability challenge by highlighting new production methods such as cleaner energy use, better packaging, and transparent supply chains.

Eljap will be presenting their organic ginger harvested from the nutrient-rich volcanic soils of Fiji. The ginger is hand-picked, and processed into a variety of products including powders, purees and syrups.

For a tropical taste of the Caribbean, Abby’s Exotic Blends will be showcasing their Coconut Punch alongside other non-alcoholic drinks and products, including sweet potato chips.

And from the farms beneath the active volcano of Mount Cameroon, Fire Mountain will present its rich, dark Cameroonian chocolate.

The food and beverage industries in these developing countries continue to show remarkable resilience as industries recover from the pandemic. Attention has turned to high-quality, bespoke offerings that connect communities of producers and consumers through shared values and tastes.

The event

The International Food and Drink Event will be held at ExCel in London on 21-23 March 2022.

You can meet participating UKTP companies at neighbouring booths (2741 and 2761) at the event.

About the UK Trade Partnerships Programme – Since 2019, the UKTP Programme has worked with African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries to increase exports to the United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union (EU) through the better use of Economic Partnership Agreements.

The programme partners with government agencies, business support institutions, industry associations and the private sector to improve trade and economic outcomes by taking advantage of duty free and quota free access.

It is funded by the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and administered by the International Trade Centre in Geneva, the joint agency of the United Nations and World Trade Organization.

The programme builds capacity through targeted training, real-time access to market intelligence and representation at international trade fairs. With a strong focus on building women-owned businesses, the UKTP Programme has transformed the lives of women and youth in many agricultural, textile, creative arts, and related industries.