The British embassy in Libya on Saturday expressed concern about the ongoing oil blockade and foreign interference in Libyan oil fields.

“The oil blockade has cost Libya over 6 billion U.S. dollars since January, with negative economic consequences for the Libyan people. The blockade has also resulted in damage to Libya’s oil infrastructure,” the embassy said in a statement.

“As Libya’s main source of income, the energy sector is vital to Libya’s post-conflict recovery and reconstruction. It should not be used as a political bargaining chip,” the statement said.

It confirmed British support for the National Oil Corporation (NOC) of the UN-backed government as “Libya’s sole independent oil company with the stewardship of Libya’s oil.”

The statement called on all parties to constructively engage in the UN-led political dialogue, stressing that foreign interference only undermines these efforts.

The Libyan Foreign Ministry last week said that there are “mercenaries” allied with the rival eastern-based army shutting down oil exports inside oil fields and ports.

According to NOC, Libya has so far lost more than 6.4 billion dollars as a result of the ongoing oil blockade. Enditem

