UKGCC raises funds for UGMC with 2nd annual Royal Ascot Ladies’ Day Experience

The UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC), a member-based trade association that promotes trade between Ghana and the United Kingdom, has hosted its 2nd annual charity fundraiser, the Royal Ascot Ladies’ Day Experience, to raise funds to support the establishment of a clinical trials unit (CTU) at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) Medical and Scientific Research Centres (MSRC).

Ascot, one of Britain’s most well-known racecourses, holds a special week of races in June each year called the Royal Ascot, attended by members of the UK’s royal family. This week has become Britain’s most popular race meeting, welcoming over 300,000 visitors all dressed in their finest attire.

The UKGCC commemorated this great British Tradition in a specially curated Royal Ascot Ladies Day Experience held at The Savannah. Set up as a high tea garden party, the event which was sponsored by SuCasa Properties LTD., showed the Ascot races live on a large screen and offered business networking opportunities with UKGCC member companies and other key stakeholders.

Executive Director of the UKGCC, Adjoba Kyiamah, remarked that “The event supports the UGMC MSRC because their planned clinical trials unit will be at the fore front of helping identify the best treatment for diseases in our environment.

Given the backdrop of recent global health pandemics, now more than ever, we need more clinical trials in our country to help develop suitable treatment regimes ready made for us in Ghana.

The UGMC’s work, in undertaking research, will discover new treatments, methods and procedures to improve the health status of Ghanaians, Africans and the world and so we must support their efforts.”

Isaac Preko Boateng, the Chief of Staff of SuCasa Properties LTD., the headline sponsors of this year’s Royal Ascot Experience, said his company supported the event as part of their profound commitment to their corporate social responsibility.

Underscoring the essence of a clinical trials unit for Ghana, Mr. Boateng remarked that “It is important for us, as a country, to have a facility like this. SuCasa Properties feel that as a nation, we have come of age to be able to take the lead in such matters”.

Furthermore, “supporting the establishment of a CTU is something that SuCasa Properties would even like to take up directly with the UGMC and discuss how we can be of further assistance”, he added.

Mr. Boateng called on corporate bodies and individuals who seek the betterment of Ghanaians, especially in healthcare, to support the UGMC.

Prof. George Boateng Kyei, the Director of UGMC MSRC Board, expressed gratitude to the UKGCC for organising the charity fundraiser to support UGMC’s bid to raise funds to establish the CTU.

“We have been able to source collaboration with MDS-Lancet-Cerba to partner with us to have a state-of-the-art clinical trials laboratory that will be internationally certified for trials. When we achieve this goal, we envisage a situation whereby Ghanaians will have access to the latest experimental treatments for breast, lung, prostate, and other cancers, as well as the latest treatments for autoimmune disease”.

Prof. Boateng Kyei appealed to the business community, who are passionate about building a strong Ghanaian economy through a culture of robust business development and constant human capacity building, to contribute to ‘this honourable endeavour for our country.”

The 2nd Royal Ascot Ladies Day Experience in Ghana, which was supported by Golden Exotics LTD., Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, Voltic (GH) LTD., So Fraiche Media, and GOIL PLC, concluded on a high note with memorable highlights that included awards for Best Dressed Lady, Best Hat, and Best Dressed Male.

UKGCC’s next Royal Ascot Ladies’ Day Experience charity fundraiser is slated to occur on Saturday, 22nd June 2024. Interested donors to the UGMC MSRC may reach out to the UKGCC.

The UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC) was established in 2016 to promote bilateral trade between the UK and Ghana. It is the leading private sector UK business support organisation in Ghana.

The UKGCC provides exceptional support for its members through the sharing of knowledge and ideas, creating platforms for building stronger networks and providing linkages with Government and its agencies. One of its key foci is to see Ghana become a significant economic partner for the UK as an export market, import source, investment destination and vice versa. It exists to further the business interests of its members across both countries and create more business opportunities.

The UKGCC is backed by the British and Ghana Governments through the UK-Ghana Business Council and the British Chambers of Commerce in the UK, and is Africa Scotland Business Network Strategic Partner.