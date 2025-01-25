UKGCC Survey Highlights Business Challenges and Calls for Government Action

A recent report from the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC) on the Business Environment and Competitiveness Survey (BECS) for 2024 reveals that while businesses remain cautiously optimistic about future growth, they continue to face significant obstacles.

The survey highlights taxation policy, the cost of telecommunications, government bureaucracy, and the regulatory framework as the primary concerns for businesses in the country.

The manufacturing sector, a key pillar of Ghana’s economy, continues to grapple with high production costs, including raw material expenses and limited access to financing. While reforms aimed at streamlining processes like business registration and tax filing have been welcomed, businesses remain frustrated by the persistence of corruption and bureaucratic delays. Corruption, in particular, continues to feature prominently as a top concern, undermining investor confidence and creating an unpredictable business environment.

To improve the investment climate, businesses are calling for greater transparency and consistency in the regulatory framework. The survey also underscores ongoing concerns about tax policy and the high cost of power, with businesses urging the government to engage more directly in developing sustainable solutions to these challenges. Additionally, volatility in exchange rates has made it more difficult for companies to manage costs, particularly for production.

Another significant finding of the survey is the continued difficulty businesses face in accessing capital. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which make up a large portion of Ghana’s private sector, are particularly impacted by high interest rates and stringent lending conditions. Without targeted government interventions, such as tax incentives and flexible financing options, many SMEs face the risk of stagnation, which could, in turn, hinder broader economic growth.

The report concludes with a strong call for improved collaboration between the government and businesses to address these key challenges. Respondents expressed a need for proactive government engagement, particularly in areas like high taxation, bureaucratic inefficiencies, and the lack of affordable financing solutions, which are critical to fostering a more supportive environment for business growth.