Ukraine: 12 people deid in a road accident

Twelve people were killed in a road accident in Ukraine’s central Vinnytsia region on Tuesday, the regional department of the National Police said Wednesday.

The accident occurred at about 7:28 p.m. local time (1628 GMT) when a passenger car with 12 people onboard collided with a heavy truck on a regional road near the village of Brodetske.

The driver and all vehicle passengers, including six children aged between 2 years and 12 years, were killed on the spot.

The police are investigating the accident and have detained the 42-year-old truck driver, who may face criminal charges for violating traffic safety rules.

According to the National Police, 1,314 people have died, and 12,755 were injured in traffic accidents on Ukraine’s roads in the first half of this year.