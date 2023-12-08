Ukraine: 6 dead and 5 injured in a car collision

Six people were killed and five others injured Thursday in a road crash involving three vehicles in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region, the regional department of the State Service for Emergencies said in a statement.

A passenger car, a minibus and a truck collided at 7:24 a.m. local time (0524 GMT) near the village of Novopavlivka on international highway M-03, linking the Ukrainian capital with the Russian border.

The vehicles were severely damaged in the collision, while the five injured have been taken to hospitals.

The causes of the road crash are under investigation.

According to official data, 2,492 people have died and 24,774 were injured in traffic accidents on Ukraine’s roads in the January-October period this year.

Most traffic accidents with casualties were caused by overspeeding.