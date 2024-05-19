Ukraine Allocates Over US$38 Million for Thermal Power Plant Restoration

The Ukrainian cabinet on Friday allocated over 1.5 billion hryvnias (38 million U.S. dollars) to restore two critical thermal power plants (TPPs) that were destroyed by Russian attacks.

The funds will be directed to rebuilding the Zmiivska TPP in the eastern Kharkiv region and the Trypilska TPP outside the Ukrainian capital, the government’s press service reported.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said restoring the TPPs should be done “as quickly as possible.”

The Zmiivska TPP, which had a capacity of 2,200 megawatts, had been destroyed by a Russian missile attack in March. According to local media, the Zmiivska TPP was the largest power-generating facility in eastern Ukraine.

In April, missiles hit the Trypilska TPP, a key energy facility in the Kiev region with an installed capacity of 1,800 megawatts.

According to media reports, Russia has carried out five missile and drone attacks on Ukraine’s power generation and transmission infrastructure since March 22.