Ukraine and Britain to commence talks on security arrangements

Ukraine and the United Kingdom (UK) started initial working-level negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security commitments, the Ukrainian presidential press service said Friday.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, said that bilateral commitments for Ukraine will be an element of strengthening common security in the Euro-Atlantic region.

Britain became the second country to start talks with Ukraine on security commitments.

On Aug. 3, Ukraine launched talks on security guarantees with the United States.