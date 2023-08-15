Ukraine and Germany to strengthen economic ties

Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko and his visiting German counterpart Christian Lindner on Monday signed a joint declaration to deepen economic cooperation between the two countries, the Ukrainian government press service said.

The document envisages strengthening the partnership between Ukraine and Germany in customs policy, monitoring of financial markets, public investment management, and privatization of state-owned enterprises.

Commenting on the document, Marchenko said it would help accelerate Ukraine’s integration into the European Union (EU).

Since February 2022, Germany has been one of the biggest donors to Ukraine’s budget, providing 1.55 billion euros (about 1.7 billion U.S. dollars) in direct support, Marchenko noted.

For his part, Lindner pledged that Germany’s aid for Ukraine would continue.

Later in the day, Lindner met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to discuss macro-financial assistance, investment projects and prospects for Germany’s participation in Ukraine’s reconstruction.

According to the Ukrainian government, Ukraine and Germany’s state-owned promotional bank KfW are implementing five joint investment projects worth 247 million euros (about 270 million dollars) and preparing three more projects totaling 73 million euros (about 80 million dollars).

Lindner arrived in Kiev earlier in the day