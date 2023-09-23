Ukraine and Poland discuss further on grain export

Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Minister Mykola Solskyi and his Polish counterpart Robert Telus held a phone conversation to discuss Ukraine’s grain exports issue, the Ukrainian government press service said Thursday.

The ministers exchanged views on Ukraine’s proposal to resolve the grain dispute between the two sides and agreed to find a solution that would take into account the interests of both countries. They also agreed that the Polish side would study Ukraine’s export plan and prepare its proposals.

The next round of talks between the two sides is set to take place in the coming days.

Earlier in the day, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported that Ukraine and Slovakia reached an arrangement on establishing a licensing system for Ukraine’s agricultural products instead of extending the latter’s export ban.

Last week, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia announced that they will continue the embargo on Ukraine’s grain despite the decision of the European Commission to drop the ban from Sept. 15.

According to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine has submitted an action plan to the European Commission for controlling exports of four groups of agricultural produce to help prevent any market distortions in the EU member states neighboring Ukraine.