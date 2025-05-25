Ukraine and Russia Conduct Major Prisoner Exchange Under 1,000-for-1,000 Deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Friday that 390 citizens returned home during the initial phase of a prisoner swap with Russia under a “1,000-for-1,000” agreement.

The exchange, mediated by Türkiye, marks one of the largest since the conflict began.

Zelensky stated on social media platform X that further repatriations are anticipated over the weekend, emphasizing Ukraine’s commitment to securing the release of all remaining captives through diplomatic channels. The deal was finalized during negotiations in Istanbul on May 16, involving representatives from both nations.

The agreement outlines a structured exchange aiming to return up to 1,000 prisoners from each side. While the initial phase focused on 390 Ukrainians, Zelensky did not disclose the number of Russian prisoners released. Analysts note such swaps are rare but critical for maintaining fragile communication lines between the adversaries.

This exchange follows intermittent humanitarian agreements brokered by third parties, underscoring Türkiye’s ongoing role as a mediator in the conflict. Previous swaps have often coincided with international pressure or tactical pauses in hostilities, though broader peace talks remain stalled.