Ukraine and Two Other countries discuss Green Corridor initiatives

In this photo released by United Nations, a UN official of the Joint Coordination Centre carries out an inspection on board of the bulk cargo ship TQ Samsun, which traveled from Odessa, Ukraine, loaded with grain, while is anchored in the Black Sea, near the entrance of the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul on July 17, 2023. (PHOTO / AP)
Ukraine has launched talks with Moldova and Romania over establishing a “green corridor” for grain exports, the Ukrainian Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development said Wednesday.

The projected “green corridor” would link the road border crossing points of Ukraine’s Reni, Moldova’s Giurgiulesti and Romania’s Galati on the way from Ukraine to the seaports in Romania.

The “green corridor” envisages the facilitation of border crossing procedures and the reconstruction of the Reni-Galati highway.

According to the Ukrainian government’s plan, the creation of the corridor would increase the capacity of the Reni-Giurgiulesti border crossing from 50 trucks to 250 trucks per day.

