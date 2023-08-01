Ukraine and US to dissect security guarantees

Ukraine will this week start negotiations with the United States on providing security guarantees for Kiev, the Focus.ua media outlet reported on Monday, citing Ukrainian President’s Office.

“These guarantees will be in place until Ukraine becomes a member of NATO,” Andriy Yermak, head of the office, said on Sunday.

The security guarantees would include defense aid and financial support, as well as sanctions against Russia, he said, adding that Ukraine would not be accepted into NATO until its conflict with Russia ends.

The upcoming talks are a follow-up on pledges made by the Group of Seven at the NATO summit in Lithuania earlier this month.