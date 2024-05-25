Ukraine Attracts US$85 Billion in External Financing Since Conflict Onset

Ukraine received 85 billion U.S. dollars in external financing since the start of the full-scale conflict with Russia, the government press service reported Friday.

The funds have helped Ukraine to fully cover key budget expenditures, including subsidies or other social assistance payments, said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The Ukrainian government did not use the financial aid from its partners for military purposes, Shmyhal stressed.

Ukraine heavily depends on international financial aid to keep its economy afloat.

Last year, the country received 42.5 billion dollars in foreign financial aid.