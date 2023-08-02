Ukraine claims Russian drones have destroyed port facilities

The following are the latest developments related to the Ukraine crisis:

Several port infrastructure facilities in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region were damaged overnight Wednesday in a massive drone attack carried out by Russia, Ukrainian authorities said.

A grain elevator, grain storage hangars, a cargo terminal, as well as warehouses and administrative premises at a port on the Danube River were destroyed in the attack, the Prosecutor General’s Office said in a statement.

According to Odesa Regional Military Administration, the industrial infrastructure of the region also caught fire as a result of the drone strikes.

The Ukrainian air defense intercepted 11 drones over the Odesa region overnight, the Operational Command “South” said on Facebook. There were no reports on the casualties in the attack.

– – – –

The Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday that Kiev attempted to attack a Russian navy vessel with an unmanned boat overnight. The Russian vessel was escorting a civilian transport ship in the southwestern part of the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian boat was quickly detected and destroyed, it added.

– – – –

The Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday that Kiev had attempted to attack two Russian patrol ships of the Black Sea Fleet overnight with the use of three unmanned sea boats.

The Russian patrol ships were performing their duties in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, 340 km southwest of Sevastopol. All three Ukrainian boats were destroyed, it added.

Kiev had attempted to carry out an attack overnight, with the use of three semi-submersible unmanned boats, targeting Russian civilian transport vessels that were heading to the Bosporus Strait in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, said the defense ministry, adding that Russian naval forces destroyed all the boats.