Ukraine Conducts Maritime Drills in the Black Sea

Ukraine has held maritime drills in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian Navy said in a statement on Friday.
Amphibious landing, maneuvering and landing of personnel on an unequipped coast were the main exercises, the statement said.
During the maneuvers, a landing group was deployed from one coast to another, maneuvering and avoiding enemy fire.
The exact location of the drills and the number of participating personnel were not disclosed by the Navy.
Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News